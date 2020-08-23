Gerald (Gary) Harsevoort, 75, of Zeeland, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Gerald was born April 1, 1945, in Holland, to Edward and Reka (Kooiker) Harsevoort. He graduated from West Ottawa High School and worked in the tool and die business. Gary married Virginia Hoezee in June of 1965 and they raised their three children in Zeeland. They are members of Faith Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Harsevoort, in 2012
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia, their children: Sue Harsevoort of Holland, Tom Harsevoort of New Jersey, siblings: Marie and Gene Spoelman, Addy and Larry Nykamp; in-laws: John Vander Kooi, Lois Harsevoort, Chuck and Murial Hoezee, Ed and Virginia Hoezee, Bill and Barb Hoezee, Harris Hoezee, Mary and Bob Dannenberg, Joyce Oetman, and many extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Vriesland Cemetery, on 72nd Ave. South of Felch Street, Zeeland MI 49464. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Monday, August 24, at Yntema Funeral Home 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. (Facial coverings required for entry). Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Reformed Church Breakfast with Baby Program. www.yntemafh.com