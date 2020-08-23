1/
Gerald Harsevoort
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald (Gary) Harsevoort, 75, of Zeeland, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Gerald was born April 1, 1945, in Holland, to Edward and Reka (Kooiker) Harsevoort. He graduated from West Ottawa High School and worked in the tool and die business. Gary married Virginia Hoezee in June of 1965 and they raised their three children in Zeeland. They are members of Faith Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Harsevoort, in 2012
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia, their children: Sue Harsevoort of Holland, Tom Harsevoort of New Jersey, siblings: Marie and Gene Spoelman, Addy and Larry Nykamp; in-laws: John Vander Kooi, Lois Harsevoort, Chuck and Murial Hoezee, Ed and Virginia Hoezee, Bill and Barb Hoezee, Harris Hoezee, Mary and Bob Dannenberg, Joyce Oetman, and many extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Vriesland Cemetery, on 72nd Ave. South of Felch Street, Zeeland MI 49464. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Monday, August 24, at Yntema Funeral Home 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. (Facial coverings required for entry). Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Reformed Church Breakfast with Baby Program. www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Vriesland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved