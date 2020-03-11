|
|
Gerald Jipping, age 91, of Holland went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna, Gerald is survived by his dear friend, Audrey Ems, and his four children, Carla (Jim) Dolislager of Rocklin, CA, Mary (Gregg) Afman of Santa Barbara, CA, Sharon (Michael) David of Oxnard, CA, and Paul (Kathy) Jipping of Holland, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, his brothers and sisters in law: Richard and Lavina Weerstra of Holland, Judy Weerstra of El Paso, TX, Jean Hengst of Holland, Cecil and Judy Weerstra of Concord, NC, John and Barb Weerstra of Holland, and Ted and Donna Weerstra of Holland.
Born and raised in Holland, Gerald was a graduate of Holland Christian High School, a Herman Miller retiree, enjoyed volunteer work in the Holland community, enjoyed singing in various community and church choirs and was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church. He dearly loved and served his Lord, family, friends, church, and community.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a time of visiting and fellowship to follow at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Ave. Holland. Burial has taken place in Graafschap Cemetery. In memory of Gerald, contributions may be made to Holland Christian schools or Ventura Young Life (designate gift to "Afman") of Ventura, California. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020