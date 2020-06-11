Gerald (Jerry) Kelly of Douglas, beloved husband of Barbara, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at age 78. Jerry was born in Detroit and graduated from St. Philip Neri High School in 1959 where he was an excellent athlete. He received his B.A. from Ferris Institute where he played football and baseball. After he was injured, he became the first student sports assistant. In 1964, he came to Saugatuck to teach at Saugatuck High School (SHS) and coach football, basketball and baseball. He spent many years refereeing girls and boys basketball. After earning his M.A. from Michigan State University he left SHS and became a high school Co-Op Coordinator for the group of Holland, Saugatuck, West Ottawa, Hamilton and Zeeland until he retired. For more than 20 summers, he tended bar at the Coral Gables Rathskeller. After his retirement from education, he tended bar at The Global (Phil's Bar and Grille) and West Shore Golf Course until it closed.
Jerry enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, playing golf, playing cards at the Butler and gardening. He attended the Michigan high school boys' basketball tournament for more than 50 consecutive years. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
For many years, he and Barb vacationed for several weeks in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
They also created memories in Hawaii, Ireland, Austria, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
They enjoyed hosting many Super Bowl parties and large Thanksgiving dinners.
Jerry leaves behind his dear wife of almost 60 years, Barbara. His children Larry (Lisa), John (Vicki), Patricia (Dominic Perri) and Jim (Mary Beth.) His nine grandchildren are Joshua, Alexandra (Bryan Cumisky), Kaitlyn, Neal, Kyle, Sean, Brendan, Isabella and Olivia. His two great granddaughters are Ann and Catherine. He also leaves behind his sweet dog Zoe.
Per Jerry's request, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423 www.hospiceholland.org.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Saugatuck Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
(DYKSTRA LOGO)
Jerry enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, playing golf, playing cards at the Butler and gardening. He attended the Michigan high school boys' basketball tournament for more than 50 consecutive years. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
For many years, he and Barb vacationed for several weeks in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
They also created memories in Hawaii, Ireland, Austria, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
They enjoyed hosting many Super Bowl parties and large Thanksgiving dinners.
Jerry leaves behind his dear wife of almost 60 years, Barbara. His children Larry (Lisa), John (Vicki), Patricia (Dominic Perri) and Jim (Mary Beth.) His nine grandchildren are Joshua, Alexandra (Bryan Cumisky), Kaitlyn, Neal, Kyle, Sean, Brendan, Isabella and Olivia. His two great granddaughters are Ann and Catherine. He also leaves behind his sweet dog Zoe.
Per Jerry's request, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423 www.hospiceholland.org.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Saugatuck Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
(DYKSTRA LOGO)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 11, 2020.