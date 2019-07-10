Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
1932 - 2019
Gerald Martinie Obituary
Gerald D. Martinie, 86, of Holland, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Gerald was born November 4, 1932, in Holland, Michigan, to Edward and Esther (Schipper) Martinie. Gerald served his country as a helicopter mechanic in Japan in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1954-1956. Gerald married Wilma Jansen in 1952, and they were longtime members of Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church. He worked for many years for several die-cast companies as a polisher. Gerald was mechanically talented and enjoyed re-engineering tools and projects to be more efficient. In retirement, Gerald enjoyed winter vacations in Florida. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his large and beloved family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilma, their children: Carol and Gordon Stryker of Holland, Glenn and Hilda Martinie of San Antonio, Lori and Mark Kragt of Jenison, Cindy and James Kuyers of Zeeland, Sharon and Mark Thompson of Holland; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in-laws: Leona and Ronald West, Gertrude and Stuart Kolean, Connie and Henry Walters, John Kunnen, and many extended family.
Funeral services with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland, 49464. Visitation will be 12:00-12:45 prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to Noordeloos CRC or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 10, 2019
