Gerald Van Malsen age 86 of Holland, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Gerald was born in Grand Rapids. He moved to Holland in 1956. He retired from Michigan Bell and AT&T in 1985 and Donnely in 1995. Gerald was a member of Trinity Reformed Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of Promise Keepers and AT&T Pioneers.
Gerald also served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2014. Surviving are his sons, Dan and Deb Van Malsen of Zeeland and Timothy and Shellie Van Malsen of Holland; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, Nathan and Melissa Van Malsen (Kobin and Selah), Nicholas Van Malsen, Matthew and Kelly Van Malsen (Amelia and Ethel), Joshua and Erin Van Malsen (Jetson, Elliott, and Gemma), Kyle and Amanda Van Malsen, and Kendra and Phil Diemer; sisters, Joan and Dick Howard of Grand Rapids and Rita and Sam Toro of San Bernadino, CA; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1:30 pm, Friday, at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, with the Rev. Deb Yurk officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019