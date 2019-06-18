Home

Gerald Witteveen Obituary
On June 17, Gerald "Jerry" Witteveen, loving husband of Phyllis Witteveen, passed away at the age of 87.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Holland Area. He served his country honorably as a Soldier in the United States Army and he served his community faithfully as an Ottawa County Sheriff Deputy for 30 years. Mr. Witteveen was a well known and well loved member of the community. He loved sports, specifically baseball and golf. Family was very important to Jerry, he would visit his grandchildren daily as they were growing up.
He is also survived by his cherished daughter, Sally (Cal) Boes; loving grandchildren, Heather Boes, Matt (Lauren) Boes; Stepchildren, Tom (Robin) Van Huis, Jill Bolanos.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Jean Witteveen in 2003, son, Steve Witteveen in 2007.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.
There are no services planned at this time.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 18, 2019
