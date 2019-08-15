|
|
Geraldine "Gerry" Fuller, 87, passed away on August 12, 2019 at the Inn of Freedom Village in Holland, MI. Born March 4, 1932 in Utica, New York, Gerry was a daughter of the late Robert N. McCollom and Ethyl R. McCollom Talbott. She graduated from Binghamton Central High School and attended the University of Michigan. Gerry married "Bill" Fuller August 2, 1952 and raised their five children in Binghamton and the western suburbs of Chicago. They spent their retirement years in North Carolina and Holland. Gerry worked as an accountant at Industrial Ladder & Supply Co. in Villa Park, IL. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and boating. She and Bill were members of the Blue Ridge Pioneers, a motor home travel group. Gerry was a joyful volunteer in her last two church homes: Davidson United Methodist Church and more currently First Presbyterian Church of Holland. She will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for her warm hospitality.
Gerry is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William Lyons Fuller. She is survived by her sister: Dhyan Cassie (Dave). Children: Teresa Zweering (Richard) of Holland, Valerie Trimbur (Bruce) of Bluffton, SC, William Fuller (Carol) of Naples, FL, Robert Fuller (Melanie) of Holland, MI, and James Fuller (Joan) of Wayne, IL., Grandchildren: Kelly Wierenga (Mike), Kristine Zweering, Timothy Zweering (Jana), Allison Trimbur, Kelsey Trimbur, Jennifer Hughes (Courtney), Brian Fuller, Stephen Fuller, Matthew Fuller (Brittany), Michael Fuller (Shannon), Thomas Fuller (Brittany) and Corey Fuller., nine great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Freedom Village- Brookdale Senior Living and Kindred Hospice.
A private Family Celebration of Life is being planned for November. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to either The , www.heart.org OR 2019 Walk To End Alzheimer's – Holland, Team Fuller Family and Friends.
Dykstra Funeral Home, Holland, MI is serving the family of Mrs. Fuller. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019