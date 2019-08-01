|
Geraldine Wagner, age 82, of Zeeland, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home.
Geraldine was a member of First Christian Reformed Church and worked as a beautician at Salon Co. for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Clare, Susan, Edward and Raymond.
Geraldine was a loving mother who will be missed by her son, Richard Wagner of Hudsonville; brother, Stanley (Irene) Wagner of Florida; sister-in-law, Edna Wagner of Zeeland; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 10:00am Monday, August 5, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland with Rev. Tom Pettinga and Rev. Bernard Mulder officiating. Visitation will be 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Rescue Mission – Family Hope Ministry Center. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019