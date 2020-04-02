|
Gerrit Rhyn Visscher, age 86, of Holland, went to his heavenly home, on March 30, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1933 to Henry and Alyda Visscher.
Gerrit graduated from Holland High and was a proud Marine Corp Veteran. On June 8, 1965, he married the love of his life, Clarine Knoll and raised 5 children.
Gerrit worked for Consumers Energy where he made many lifelong friends. He was a member of Central Park Church. Throughout his life, his family was always the main focus; spending many summers camping, fishing, and kayaking together. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and always knew how to make them feel special. His great-grandchildren brought him much joy and encouragement. In recent years, he drew closer to the Lord through meditation over coffee at Kollen's Park.
He is survived by his children, Steve and Kris Darpel, Garry and Kristen Visscher, Scott and Julie Vroon; grandchildren, Marisa Darpel, Clare, Mike and Liz Visscher, Cory and Jayne Schmidt, Jeff and Brielle Vroon, Sarah and Jacob Vroon; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Samuel Schmidt, Silas Vroon; sister, Jane Barkman; sister-in-law, June Visscher. Gerrit was preceded in death by his wife Clarine, and his sons Michael and Jeffrey. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice. No services or visitations are scheduled. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2020