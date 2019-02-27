|
|
Gertrude R. (Maquelin) Baker, Holland MI, age 90 went home to her Lord and Savior Monday, February 25, 2019.
Trudy was born in Rochester, NY on April 10, 1928 to Cornelius and Rena (Heiting) Maquelin. Graduating from East High School, she studied at Calvin College for 2 years, singing in Calvin's Acapella Choir. After returning to Rochester, she studied voice at Eastman School of Music. Music was central to Trudy's life. She was an accomplished organist, pianist, and soloist, performing in various church and community choirs. Following a profound experience with the Lord she decided to attend Reformed Bible College where she met Louis Baker who was attending Calvin Theological Seminary.
Louis and Trudy married on December 19, 1952, and had four children: Renee (Ron) Kloet of Salem WI, Dr. Stephanie (Steven) Baker Collins, of St. Catherines, Ontario, The Rev. Karen (Dr. Mark) Stevenson of Pittsburgh, PA, and Brian (Fiona) Baker of Dunbar, Scotland. They have 6 grandchildren, Laura, Maggie (Andrae), Beth (Patrick), Jake (Noura), Calum and Cora, and 4 great grandchildren, Luke, Nora, Ellie and Miles. Trudy was preceded in death by her husband, Louis.
Trudy served alongside her husband, Louis, who was a pastor in the Christian Reformed Church, with gifts of music, teaching and a warm and welcoming hospitality. Following their retirement to Saugatuck, MI, Trudy served on various church committees and sand throughout the West Michigan area.
A memorial service is being planned for early April, arrangements will be announced by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019