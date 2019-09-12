|
|
Gertrude Marie Evenhouse was born September 22, 1927 to George and Jennie Kolean in Hamilton, Michigan. She died in the arms of Jesus, Monday, September 9, 2019, at American House.
Trudy married George Evenhouse in 1947 and they moved to Chicago where their boys were born and where George began a garbage business. In 1964, the family returned to Holland and Trudy's priorities became her faith, family, music and sports. She played piano, sang in a trio, and directed her church choir. Golf and tennis kept her healthy and active. As the years passed, she prayed daily for her children and grandchildren challenging them to put God first.
Trudy was preceded in death by her husband, George Evenhouse, her son, Roy Evenhouse, brothers Lawrence, Leon, and Preston Kolean, and sister-in-law, Donna Kolean.
She is survived by Roy's girlfriend, Nancy King, and sons, Dale (Linda), Ron (Ruth), and Tom (Pam) Evenhouse; grandchildren, Joe (Krista), Mike (Terry), Beth, Aaron (Rachel), Adam (Chelsea), Derek (Susan), Paige and Connor Evenhouse; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jean Van Wieren, George (Marilyn) Kolean, Cal (Carol) Kolean, Rosie (Jim) Harris, and Laurel (Jim) Boeve; brother-inlaw, Don (Eva) Evenhouse, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Christ Memorial Church, entrance D, with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel, officiated by Gary Matthews, Minister of music for Christ Memorial. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019