|
|
Gertrude Gruppen, age 90 of Borculo passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Al and Glenna Gruppen, Nancy and Jerry Hassevoort, Terry and Bonnie Gruppen; daughter-in-law Linda and Bill Casey; grandchildren and great grandchildren; Kevin and Tonia Gruppen (Rylie, Reese), Christine and Chad Moran (Aidan, Kinsley, Myla), Kyle and Angela Gruppen (Alaina, Brady, Weston), Nicole and Chris Palmbos (Lynndon, Dylan), Ashley and Chris Machiela (Tripp), Michael Newel (Julian, Mackenzie), Lisa and Rick Monroe (Sawyer, Ryann, Tristan, Malia), Tracy and Tom Dykstra (Deacon, Crew) Melissa and Tim Vander Kooi (Kaylee), Derek Hassevoort, Josh and Amber Gruppen (Summer, Hadley, Emery), Brittany and Trenton Gale (Harlow, Rowan, Poppy), Kayla and Aaron Vanden Beldt (Barrett, Sloane); sister Kathryn Gruppen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws: Marian Boetsma, Glenn Gruppen, Ange Gruppen and Gert Gruppen.
Gert was preceded in death by her husband Harvey in 2003 and her son Dan in 2009.
Gert was a member of Borculo Christian Reformed Church where she sang in the choir and was active in the Ladies Aid. She volunteered at Bibles for Mexico and City on a Hill.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Borculo Christian Reformed Church, 6464 96th Ave., Zeeland. Interment will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Borculo Christian School or the Borculo Christian Reformed Church. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019