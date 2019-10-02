|
Gertrude Gruppen, age 87 of Zeeland, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Larry and Louise Gruppen, Sandy and John Klein Horsman, Marcia and Jim Williams and Tom and Shel Gruppen; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Tim and Maria Gruppen, Matthew Gruppen, Alisa Klein Horsman, Brent and Becca Klein Horsman (Rylee and McKenzie), Jodi Williams, Janell Williams, Travis and Rachael Williams, Marissa Williams, Jill Gruppen, Joe and Kristen Gruppen (Kallie), Lynnette Gruppen and Nick and Katie Gruppen; siblings: Ange Gruppen, Shirley Rietman, Alvin and Geneva Huizenga, Glenn Huizenga; sister-in-law Joan and John Stremler and brother-in-law Glenn Gruppen.
Gert was preceded in death by her husband Howard M. Gruppen in 2017. She was a member
of North Street Christian Reformed Church.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 East Main, Zeeland. Interment will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Son Life Camp and Retreat Center. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019