Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Gruppen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Gruppen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Gruppen Obituary
Gertrude Gruppen, age 87 of Zeeland, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Larry and Louise Gruppen, Sandy and John Klein Horsman, Marcia and Jim Williams and Tom and Shel Gruppen; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Tim and Maria Gruppen, Matthew Gruppen, Alisa Klein Horsman, Brent and Becca Klein Horsman (Rylee and McKenzie), Jodi Williams, Janell Williams, Travis and Rachael Williams, Marissa Williams, Jill Gruppen, Joe and Kristen Gruppen (Kallie), Lynnette Gruppen and Nick and Katie Gruppen; siblings: Ange Gruppen, Shirley Rietman, Alvin and Geneva Huizenga, Glenn Huizenga; sister-in-law Joan and John Stremler and brother-in-law Glenn Gruppen.
Gert was preceded in death by her husband Howard M. Gruppen in 2017. She was a member
of North Street Christian Reformed Church.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 East Main, Zeeland. Interment will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Son Life Camp and Retreat Center. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now