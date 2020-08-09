Gertrude "Trudy" Scheerhorn finished her life's journey of 94 years on August 7, 2020 and is now sitting at the feet of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Carrying on her legacy are her seven children Steve (Diane) Scheerhorn, Gord (Marilyn Sue) Scheerhorn, Mark (Mary) Scheerhorn, Anne (Jan) Latvala, Jack (Jill) Scheerhorn, Dan (Sue) Scheerhorn, Jim (Tammy) Scheerhorn. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Ray Scheerhorn, siblings Elaine Strowenjans, Roger Chrispell, and Martin Chrispell, In-laws Melvin Scheerhorn, and Paul DeGraaf, and great granddaughter Abigail Schmidt. She is survived by siblings, Jack Chrispell, and Patty (Jim) Embrey, aunt Lorraine VandenBosch, and sister in-laws Isla (Roger) Chrispell, Lilian (Martin) Chrispell, and Shirley (Paul) DeGraaf. She will also be remembered lovingly by her 22 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
We have been so blessed to have had Trudy as a loving example of wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend, and fellow servant of God. She came to know Jesus as an adult having been invited with her husband by her dear aunt Lorraine (Marv) VandenBosch. She and Gord later became members of Beechwood Reformed Church. Being an encourager was one of Trudy's special gifts. Many a pastor over the years would seek out her face in the congregation to receive an uplifting smile, and assuring nod of the head. In later years, Trudy became especially fond of working as a mentor through Kids Hope USA, teaching many children the joy of reading. This love of reading was shared with her grandchildren and great grandchildren also, with many special memories made reading from the stories of Uncle Remus. Trudy also volunteered as a mentor through Beechwood's "I believe" program for youth who wanted to make profession of faith. She was delighted to have mentored her youngest grandchild through this program. Trudy had a genuine love for others and a gift for hospitality. You could always be assured that she would offer to "fix something quick" when you came for a visit. She will be remembered for her ready smile, joyful laugh, quick wit, and oh those wonderful hugs.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at American House and Hospice of Holland for the love and care they showed to mom.
A graveside ceremony for family only will be held on Tuesday August 11 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland. Memorial contributions can be made to Beechwood Church. Please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com
