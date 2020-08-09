1/1
Gertrude Scheerhorn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude "Trudy" Scheerhorn finished her life's journey of 94 years on August 7, 2020 and is now sitting at the feet of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Carrying on her legacy are her seven children Steve (Diane) Scheerhorn, Gord (Marilyn Sue) Scheerhorn, Mark (Mary) Scheerhorn, Anne (Jan) Latvala, Jack (Jill) Scheerhorn, Dan (Sue) Scheerhorn, Jim (Tammy) Scheerhorn. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Ray Scheerhorn, siblings Elaine Strowenjans, Roger Chrispell, and Martin Chrispell, In-laws Melvin Scheerhorn, and Paul DeGraaf, and great granddaughter Abigail Schmidt. She is survived by siblings, Jack Chrispell, and Patty (Jim) Embrey, aunt Lorraine VandenBosch, and sister in-laws Isla (Roger) Chrispell, Lilian (Martin) Chrispell, and Shirley (Paul) DeGraaf. She will also be remembered lovingly by her 22 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
We have been so blessed to have had Trudy as a loving example of wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend, and fellow servant of God. She came to know Jesus as an adult having been invited with her husband by her dear aunt Lorraine (Marv) VandenBosch. She and Gord later became members of Beechwood Reformed Church. Being an encourager was one of Trudy's special gifts. Many a pastor over the years would seek out her face in the congregation to receive an uplifting smile, and assuring nod of the head. In later years, Trudy became especially fond of working as a mentor through Kids Hope USA, teaching many children the joy of reading. This love of reading was shared with her grandchildren and great grandchildren also, with many special memories made reading from the stories of Uncle Remus. Trudy also volunteered as a mentor through Beechwood's "I believe" program for youth who wanted to make profession of faith. She was delighted to have mentored her youngest grandchild through this program. Trudy had a genuine love for others and a gift for hospitality. You could always be assured that she would offer to "fix something quick" when you came for a visit. She will be remembered for her ready smile, joyful laugh, quick wit, and oh those wonderful hugs.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at American House and Hospice of Holland for the love and care they showed to mom.
A graveside ceremony for family only will be held on Tuesday August 11 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland. Memorial contributions can be made to Beechwood Church. Please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com to leave a message or memory for the Scheerhorn family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Trudy's passing is an immense loss for your family. She was and is loved by so many people. Her love and caring touched so many lives, including mine. She pulled you in tight with her hugs and kept you there with her love and caring. I will miss her.
Tania Bos
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved