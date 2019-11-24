|
|
Gertrude Timmer, age 94, of Holland, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Gert was born to Albert & Minnie Timmer on July 24, 1925, in Olive Center, Michigan. She was a life long member of South Olive Christian Reformed Church. Ms. Timmer will be remembered as a person who loved the Lord and she displayed her love in all of her acts of service to others. She was always willing to help. You could find her in the garden planting begonias or in her kitchen baking pies with her sister Henrietta. After Gert retired from Pfizer she was active in her church with the Loving Service Bible Study and she also taught Sunday school for many years at South Olive.
Gertrude is survived by her sisters, Henrietta Timmer, Esther Koning and Millie (Bruce) Bartels; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Minnie Timmer; brother, Willis (Alverna) Timmer; sisters, Marie Timmer, Winifred (Marvin) Van Kampen; brother in-law, Roger Koning.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 25, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 11:00 am, at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 120th Ave., Holland. Reverend Doug Fauble officiating. Interment in Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423 or to the South Olive Christian Reformed Church Mission Fund, 6425 120th Ave., Holland, MI 49424.
To leave a memory or sign an online register book please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional services entrusted to the Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019