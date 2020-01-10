|
Giletta "Jill" Rosella (Van Der Kolk) Slenk, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Born and raised on a farm in Bunker Hill, east of Bentheim, her family moved to Holland when she was in high school. Jill graduated in the Holland High Class of 1945. She married Elvin (El) Slenk in 1948. They lived in Holland, raised three children, purchased Overisel Lumber Company, and were very active at Third Reformed Church.
Surviving are her husband of 72 years, El, her son Greg (Jeannie) Slenk, daughter Julie (Tom) Lefler; grandchildren: Jason (Lindsey) Slenk, Katie (Chris) Slenk-Pollice, Lee (Jamie) Slenk, Kelsy Lefler, Zack Lefler, and 9 beloved great-grandchildren, all of Holland.
She was preceded in death by her son Timothy Slenk and granddaughter Amy Slenk-Handley.
The Slenk Family would like to send thankful blessings to the staff at Appledorn South who carefully cared for her for the last year.
Friends and family, please join Jill's family for a celebration of her life at 10:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Third Reformed Church, 111 West 13th Street in Holland. Rev. Kent Fry will be officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap cemetery. A lunch/visitation will follow the service from 10:30 – noon. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel on 32nd St. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2020