Gladys Boeve

Gladys Mae Boeve, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus on September 26, 2020 at age 92 in Phoenix, Arizona. Glady was born to John and Henrietta Borgman on June 25, 1928 in Holland, Michigan.

Glady and her husband Paul Boeve, Sr., who survives, were married on September 7, 1973. Glady is also survived by her children, Linda (Harly) Koehn, Dennis DeJong, Vicki Lovelace, and her stepsons Rodney (Joanne) Boeve, Russell (Laurie) Boeve, and Paul (Cindy) Boeve, Jr. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Borgman and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Harold DeJong, her sons Steven DeJong and Larry DeJong, and her brothers Lloyd Borgman and Vernon Borgman.

Throughout her life, Glady held an unwavering faith in God that she shared with those who surrounded her. She and Paul traveled the United States in their motorhome before settling down in Sumterville, Florida and, later, in Phoenix. She loved to sing solos and sang in a gospel quartet. Her favorite song was "One Day at a Time."

Arrangements are being made by Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix. No services are planned.



