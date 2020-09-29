1/1
Gladys Boeve
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Mae Boeve, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus on September 26, 2020 at age 92 in Phoenix, Arizona. Glady was born to John and Henrietta Borgman on June 25, 1928 in Holland, Michigan.
Glady and her husband Paul Boeve, Sr., who survives, were married on September 7, 1973. Glady is also survived by her children, Linda (Harly) Koehn, Dennis DeJong, Vicki Lovelace, and her stepsons Rodney (Joanne) Boeve, Russell (Laurie) Boeve, and Paul (Cindy) Boeve, Jr. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Borgman and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Harold DeJong, her sons Steven DeJong and Larry DeJong, and her brothers Lloyd Borgman and Vernon Borgman.
Throughout her life, Glady held an unwavering faith in God that she shared with those who surrounded her. She and Paul traveled the United States in their motorhome before settling down in Sumterville, Florida and, later, in Phoenix. She loved to sing solos and sang in a gospel quartet. Her favorite song was "One Day at a Time."
Arrangements are being made by Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix. No services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved