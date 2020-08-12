Gladys Brink, 87, passed on to her eternal home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Resthaven Maplewoods in Holland. She was a member of the East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church, served as a bus driver for Holland Christian Schools for 34 years and loved life as a farmer's wife. Gladys was born in Oakland to Albert and Janet Schreur in July of 1933.
Preceding Gladys in death was her husband, Jerry Brink, son Larry Brink, brothers Roger Schreur and Stanley Schreur. She is survived by her children Marcia VanRhee, daughter-in-law Dawn Brink, Les and his wife Deb Brink; grandchildren, Stacie and BJ Fulford (Zoey, Aubrey), Travis and Michelle VanRhee (Tahner and Raylee), Chelsea and Scott Freers (Teagen and Talon), Jeremy and Brooke Brink (Case and Sawyer), Jenna and Kyle Nagelkirk (Lyla, Levi and Landry), Jeff and Jen Brink (Kyler and Arianna), Lisa and Gary Newcomer (Ayden and Kaylee), Sara and Mike Bos (Harper, Grayson, and Ivey), Tim and Sarah Brink (Isla, Gerrit and Russel). She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Dekker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Willard and Thelma Brink, Nathan and Marilyn Brink, Carolyn VanEss, Margorie and Lloyd Walters, Curt and Gloria Huyser, Stan and Pearl Vos, June VanFarowe, Ed and Berdella Cooper.
Visitation will be at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, outdoors at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at East Saugatuck Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or the East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church Benevolent fund. Please visit lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Brink family.