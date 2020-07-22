1/1
Gladys Brummel
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys I. Brummel, age 95, of Zeeland, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home.
Gladys was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and was active in the Ladies Society and volunteered at Harvest Stand Ministries. She also sewed children's clothes for foreign missions.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Garth, in 2004; daughter, Alice Gruessing, in 2019; infant children, Robert Garth, Sheryl Eilene, Sylvia Elaine, Paul Duane, David John; parents, Andrew and Caroline (Brandt) Machiela; son-in-law, Tom Greco, in 2015; sister, Florence Raak; in-laws, Gardiner Wieringa, Lucille Machiela, Gordon Raak, Clarence Raak, Harris Dyke, Gorden Wassink.
Gladys is survived by her children, Ronald (Evelyn) Brummel of Dale, IN, Charles (Sheryce) Brummel of Allendale, Cheryl Greco of Zeeland; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; son-in-law, John Gruessing of Zeeland; siblings, Delbert (Winnie) Machiela of Zeeland, Pauline Dyke of Holland, Lorraine Wierenga of Zeeland, Chet (Carrie) Machiela of Holland, Marilyn Wassink of Holland, Roger (Helene) Machiela of Holland; in-laws, Dorothy Brummel of Holland, Nadene Klynstra of Mississippi.
A family funeral service, with Rev. Jon Bosma officiating, will be held on Friday, July 24, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. A public visitation, with social distancing restrictions, is planned for 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, July 23 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian Schools. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
Bethel Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Our sympathy to the family. We can't make it to the viewing but our thoughts and prayers are with you. "What a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see".
Paul & Alma DeVries
Family
July 23, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Aunt Gladys' passing. She was a blessing to many people over the years and will be missed. Your family will be in our prayers through the next few days and weeks.
Ron and Nancy Lampen
July 21, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all of Glady's Family and friends. Prayers for the peace of our God to be upon each of you in the days ahead. Love from Jan Wassink DeJonge
Jan DeJonge
Family Friend
July 21, 2020
Praying that God's caring, comforting presence will surrounds you during this time. As the days and weeks pass and you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Norm and Thelma Machiela
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved