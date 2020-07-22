Gladys I. Brummel, age 95, of Zeeland, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home.
Gladys was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and was active in the Ladies Society and volunteered at Harvest Stand Ministries. She also sewed children's clothes for foreign missions.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Garth, in 2004; daughter, Alice Gruessing, in 2019; infant children, Robert Garth, Sheryl Eilene, Sylvia Elaine, Paul Duane, David John; parents, Andrew and Caroline (Brandt) Machiela; son-in-law, Tom Greco, in 2015; sister, Florence Raak; in-laws, Gardiner Wieringa, Lucille Machiela, Gordon Raak, Clarence Raak, Harris Dyke, Gorden Wassink.
Gladys is survived by her children, Ronald (Evelyn) Brummel of Dale, IN, Charles (Sheryce) Brummel of Allendale, Cheryl Greco of Zeeland; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; son-in-law, John Gruessing of Zeeland; siblings, Delbert (Winnie) Machiela of Zeeland, Pauline Dyke of Holland, Lorraine Wierenga of Zeeland, Chet (Carrie) Machiela of Holland, Marilyn Wassink of Holland, Roger (Helene) Machiela of Holland; in-laws, Dorothy Brummel of Holland, Nadene Klynstra of Mississippi.
A family funeral service, with Rev. Jon Bosma officiating, will be held on Friday, July 24, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. A public visitation, with social distancing restrictions, is planned for 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, July 23 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian Schools. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.