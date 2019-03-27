Home

Glen Dams

Glen Dams Obituary
Glen Dams, age 61, of Holland, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
Glen's love for the water, boating, and sailing led to his employment refurbishing boats, and his live for being outdoors to his most recent employment at the Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck. Glen was a graduate of Holland High School, and was previously employed at Haworth.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Joann Dams.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandy; his daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Justin Klingenberg, and sweet granddaughter Finley; son Levi Dams and friend Haley VanderMeer. Additionally, Glen is survived by his sister Sandy (Dave) Johnson; mother and father-in-law, Rich and Cathy Armbruster; in-laws, Rick (Mary) Armbruster, Sue (Tom) Cole, Cyndi (Ron) Covell, Debi (Gerald) Finder, John Armbruster, Linda (Randy) Woellper; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
No services for Glen are being planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
