Glen Elders, age 77, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Glen was employed at Chris Craft for five years, and Holland Police Department for 32 years; he was also a Bailiff for the 58th District Court. Glen was a member of Park Christian Reformed Church where he had served as a Deacon.
Glen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; sons, John (Brenda) Elders of Hamilton, Mike Elders of Hamilton; grandchildren, Zachary Elders, Callie Elders, Shauna Elders; sister, Carla (Ralph) Dokter of Holland; in-laws, Jon (Vicki) Mulder of Holland, Jean (Ross) DeWitte of Missouri; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00pm Saturday, September 28 at Park Church, 1496 W 32nd St., Holland, with Rev. Daniel Steen officiating. Private burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00-8:00pm Friday at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grant Me Hope and Park Church Mission Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019