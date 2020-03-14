Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Holland Reformed Church
in the gathering area
Holland, MI
View Map

Glen Westrate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Westrate Obituary
Glen Allen Westrate, 67, passed away peacefully from complications due to MS at SKLD in Zeeland, MI, on March 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Westrate and in laws, James and Karen Edema.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Jaclyn (Josh VanDine); wife Brenda Westrate; mother, Betty Westrate; brothers, Dave (Karen), Dennis (Shelley) Westrate and sister, Karen McCance, Mesa, Arizona; brother in law, Jimi Edema (Marlene) and sister-in laws; Gwen Adams and Wanda Homrich; and several nieces and nephews.
Glen worked at Herman Miller before retiring due to medical concerns. He loved his family, his dogs, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
A celebration of life will be held in the gathering area at North Holland Reformed Church in Holland on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 between 6 – 8PM
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MI Chapter.
Arrangements were by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -