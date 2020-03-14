|
Glen Allen Westrate, 67, passed away peacefully from complications due to MS at SKLD in Zeeland, MI, on March 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Westrate and in laws, James and Karen Edema.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Jaclyn (Josh VanDine); wife Brenda Westrate; mother, Betty Westrate; brothers, Dave (Karen), Dennis (Shelley) Westrate and sister, Karen McCance, Mesa, Arizona; brother in law, Jimi Edema (Marlene) and sister-in laws; Gwen Adams and Wanda Homrich; and several nieces and nephews.
Glen worked at Herman Miller before retiring due to medical concerns. He loved his family, his dogs, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
A celebration of life will be held in the gathering area at North Holland Reformed Church in Holland on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 between 6 – 8PM
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MI Chapter.
Arrangements were by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020