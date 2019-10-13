|
|
Glenn Deters, age 75, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Glenn was very interested in and closely followed local, state, and national politics. He enjoyed wood working and camping. He was loved by his family and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nelvia Deters; son, James Deters; daughter, Pam (Phil) Russcher; daughter, Erin (Aaron) Johnson; grandchildren, Tony Russcher, Ben Russcher, Sarah Russcher, Joe Russcher, Jake Russcher, Clara Johnson, Sam Johnson; sister-in-law, Sandra (Cal) Meyaard; sister-in-law, Yvonne DeLuna; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 15 also at Yntema Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Glenn's honor to Hospice of Holland or Bibles for Mexico.
Burial to take place in West Drenthe Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019