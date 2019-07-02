|
Glenn Eichenberger, age 92, of Holland, passed away Friday, June 28,2019 at his home.
It is with a mix of sadness and great joy we the family of Glenn celebrate her life with family and friends. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and brother. Glenn was a co-founder and lifelong member of First Assembly of God, Holland Michigan. He traveled the world as a missionary (Africa, South America, Mexico, Jamaica) worker and supporter. He was a businessman, entrepreneur, lover of people especially a heart for children who were marginalized. Glenn was the constant source of entertainment for his grand-kids and great grand-kids causing them to laugh often. His most favorite saying was "Stay on God's Side" as he would say when leaving any conversation. Well we can say with complete certainty Dad you are today standing beside God and his words are "Well done good and faithful servant, enter and rest." He was a true man of God, who loved life, was loyal, humble, selfless, and a very hard-worker all his life. The lessons learned from Glenn's life will be generational in their impact to his family and many others whose life's he touched.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel in 2017. Surviving are his children, Mike and Marion Eichenberger and Deb Hansen; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brian and Susan Hansen (Toby and Brogan), Carrie Hansen (Brina and Karlee), Cassandra and Chris Trahan (Taylor, Baily, and Zenaya), Benjamin and Karlee Eichenberger (Klara and Florence Mae), Chelsea and Brad Winn (Korban and Nevelle), and Heather and Julian Lopez (Jailyn and Atlas); sister-in-law, Martha McGlashan; nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be 1:30 pm Saturday (July 6) at the Holland First Assembly of God, 1331 E. 16th Street, with Pastor Mike Houser officiating.
Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday (July 5) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 2, 2019