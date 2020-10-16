Glenn A. Poel, age 71, of Zeeland, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.
Glenn graduated from Coopersville High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a former member of Peace Reformed Church.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Marian Poel; step-mother, Nell Poel; parents-in-law, Bud and Barbara Hillman; brother-in-law, Jim DeYoung; and niece, Melissa Weber.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Poel; children, Wendi (Matt) Taylor of Zeeland, Danial (Carrie) Poel of Marysville, OH, Heather Collins of Dearborn, MI; grandchildren, Kieran Poel
Myléne Taylor, Carson Taylor, Kyaira Collins, Leo Poel, Andi Poel, Raegan Poel; siblings, R.J. (Marian) Poel of Jenison, Mary Jo DeYoung of Zeeland, Jon (Becky) Poel of Coopersville, Calvin (Sharon) Poel of Zeeland; sister-in-law, Beverly Wade of Clinton, MO; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A service celebrating Glenn's life will be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Mercy and Kindred Hospice. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.