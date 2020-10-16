1/1
Glenn Poel
1949 - 2020
Glenn A. Poel, age 71, of Zeeland, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.
Glenn graduated from Coopersville High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a former member of Peace Reformed Church.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Marian Poel; step-mother, Nell Poel; parents-in-law, Bud and Barbara Hillman; brother-in-law, Jim DeYoung; and niece, Melissa Weber.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Poel; children, Wendi (Matt) Taylor of Zeeland, Danial (Carrie) Poel of Marysville, OH, Heather Collins of Dearborn, MI; grandchildren, Kieran Poel
Myléne Taylor, Carson Taylor, Kyaira Collins, Leo Poel, Andi Poel, Raegan Poel; siblings, R.J. (Marian) Poel of Jenison, Mary Jo DeYoung of Zeeland, Jon (Becky) Poel of Coopersville, Calvin (Sharon) Poel of Zeeland; sister-in-law, Beverly Wade of Clinton, MO; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A service celebrating Glenn's life will be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Mercy and Kindred Hospice. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss, my brother, Jud, was a good friend of Glen's, and is Heaven to welcome him home.
Candace Heft
Friend
October 14, 2020
Dear R.J., Mary Jo, Jon and Cal and families, I'm thinking of all of you during this difficult time. Glenn was always so much fun when we would go out to Coopersville to Uncle Oscar and Aunt Marians farm when we were kids! May his memory be a blessing. Love, Lois
Lois Poel
Family
