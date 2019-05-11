|
|
Glenn Van Rhee, age 99 of Holland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 9, 2019.
He is survived by his children: Terry and Margie Van Rhee, Marcia and Ned Freriks, Dennis and Linda Van Rhee, Mark and Jackie Van Rhee; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren: step children: Judy Terpstra, Michael and Shirley Bleeker, Randall and Janet Bleeker and Barbara and John Blair; his siblings: Arlene Stygstra, Peter and Marilyn Elzinga and Sherry and Herk Diepenhorst; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: George and Eleanor Moes, Dorothy Bleeker, Mike and Elaine Becksvoort, Ken and Georgian Bleeker
Glenn was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys in 1989 and his second wife, Gertrude on January 31 of this year.
Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He owned Vans Garden Center in Holland for many years and was the treasurer for Holland Township for 12 years. Glenn and his first wife Gladys, were charter members of Grace Reformed Church; he currently was a member of Beechwood Church. In 1975 Glenn helped to start Winter Haven Ministries in Winter Haven, Fl.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday also at the funeral home. Interment will be in North Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 11, 2019