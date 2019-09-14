|
|
Glenna (Mills) DeWilde-Fogg, age 92 of Holland MI, Marco Island, FL and Reed City, MI, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at American House Assisted Living in Holland.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William DeWilde and Clyde Fogg. She is survived by her children: Tom DeWilde of Reed City, MI, Paula Dervin of Caledonia, MI, Jill DeWilde of Holland, MI and Jack and Lila (Kloosterman) DeWilde of West Olive, MI; her 6 grand children and 6 great-grandchildren.
Glenna loved adventure and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her time in Reed City at Todd Lake and spent her Winters in Marco Island, FL. Glenna was a Lifetime Member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Elks Club auxiliary in Holland. During her career she worked at Wooden Shoe Factory, Kmart and as a hairdresser.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Glenna's honor at her home in Holland on Sunday, September 29 from 2pm – 6pm.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019