Goldie Nykamp
1935 - 2020
Goldie Nykamp, 85, of Zeeland, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Goldie is survived by her children: Al and Kerri Nykamp, Sandi Means, Duane and Cheryl Nykamp, Karen and Todd Kamphuis; grandchildren: Bethany and Josh Franken, Erin and Brandon Van Groningen, Troy Nykamp and his fiancé Taylor Genzink, Patrick Bonzelaar and his fiancé Brogan Mcmahon, Shana Bonzelaar, Ethan and Keagan Bonzelaar, Ashtyn Bonzelaar, Kyle Nykamp, Emily Nykamp, Brandon Kamphuis, Aubree Kamphuis, Keegan Kamphuis, Trevor Kamphuis; step-grandchildren: Tyler and Emily Sleamon; great-grandchildren: Drew, Rhys, Lane, Jaxson, Carter and Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her husband Junior in 2016. Goldie was a lifelong member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church. She cherished every moment she spent with her family. Goldie was a caring and giving person to her church, her family and her friends.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Services or World Renew. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Drenthe Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
Karen and Todd and kids....I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved mom, mother-in-law and grandma. This will be a difficult few days, but please remember the good times you shared with her, and that you are lifted up by all your friends. Thinking of you especially on Thursday. Love, Kathy/Mrs. K
Kathy Kempema
Family Friend
September 8, 2020
Todd and Karen, just wanted to send my condolences to you and your family. It is true that no matter what our age, losing a parent is never easy. Matthew 5:4 notes "Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted", so I'm hoping that you will take at least some comfort in knowing that your mother (in-law) is now looking down upon you with a bright smile, proud of how your lives are turning out and looking forward to the time you will meet again. God Bless.
Wade Nederveld
Coworker
September 8, 2020
