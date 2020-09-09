Goldie Nykamp, 85, of Zeeland, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Goldie is survived by her children: Al and Kerri Nykamp, Sandi Means, Duane and Cheryl Nykamp, Karen and Todd Kamphuis; grandchildren: Bethany and Josh Franken, Erin and Brandon Van Groningen, Troy Nykamp and his fiancé Taylor Genzink, Patrick Bonzelaar and his fiancé Brogan Mcmahon, Shana Bonzelaar, Ethan and Keagan Bonzelaar, Ashtyn Bonzelaar, Kyle Nykamp, Emily Nykamp, Brandon Kamphuis, Aubree Kamphuis, Keegan Kamphuis, Trevor Kamphuis; step-grandchildren: Tyler and Emily Sleamon; great-grandchildren: Drew, Rhys, Lane, Jaxson, Carter and Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her husband Junior in 2016. Goldie was a lifelong member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church. She cherished every moment she spent with her family. Goldie was a caring and giving person to her church, her family and her friends.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Services or World Renew. www.yntemafh.com