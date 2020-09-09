Todd and Karen, just wanted to send my condolences to you and your family. It is true that no matter what our age, losing a parent is never easy. Matthew 5:4 notes "Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted", so I'm hoping that you will take at least some comfort in knowing that your mother (in-law) is now looking down upon you with a bright smile, proud of how your lives are turning out and looking forward to the time you will meet again. God Bless.

Wade Nederveld

Coworker