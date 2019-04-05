|
|
Gordon Leon Batey, age 58, of Fennville, Michigan passed away at Holland Hospital with his loving family by his side on April 3, 2019. He is the child of the late William and Betty Batey. When Gord was younger he loved to go hunting and fishing. He loved to work on vehicles, riding quads and taking the family to mud runs.
Gordy is survived by his better half of 25 years, Shelly Crane; his children, Nola (Eugene) Haley, Stephanie Brayman and Austin Batey; his siblings, Ron (Linda) Maynard, Darla (Ed) Hite, Wilma Ruder, Thelma Ipema, Lee (Julie) Batey and Lila (Rodney) Cowell; 7 grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Batey; his brother, Donald Maynard and his brother in law, Jeffrey Ipema.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the . An online registry can be found at www.ChappellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019