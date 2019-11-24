|
Gordon Breuker, age 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Gordon was a loving, kind and grace-filled man who adored his wife, Patricia for over 59 years. He was a good example to his children and grandchildren who all shared a mutual love of one another. He was a role model who knew right from wrong. Throughout his life, he owned his own machine shop, developed patents and would never pass up a dessert. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, camping, walking, and spending time with his family at the cottage by the water. He was a gifted woodworker and gave of his talents freely. He was an active and founding member of Ridge Point Church. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edith Breuker; and sister, Hazel Breuker.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Douglas Breuker; son, Matthew (Lori) Breuker; daughter, Mary Ellen (Paul) Herdegen; grandchildren, Kelsey Breuker, Alex Breuker, Nicholas (Hannah) Breuker, Abbigail Breuker, Kathryn Gohlke, Miranda Gohlke, Jakob Gohlke, Lilia Herdegen, Gabe Herdegen; sister, Gayle (Donald) Sommerfeld; sister-in-law, Betty Van Houten; sister-in-law, Pat Sandy Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Memorial services with full military honors are at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Ridge Point Community Church, 340 104th Ave. Holland, MI in the main auditorium.
Memorial contributions may be given in Gordon's honor to Hospice of Holland, MOST Ministries, or Crossroads Prison Ministries.
Burial to take place in Graafschap Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019