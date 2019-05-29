Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Reformed Church
15 S Church Street
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Klunder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Klunder


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Klunder Obituary
Gordon Klunder age 84, of Zeeland, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his daughter's home.
He was a member of First Christian Reformed Church. Gord began his career as a carpenter. Eventually, he moved to Zeeland where he drove bus for Zeeland Public Schools and served the City of Zeeland for 33 years as a police officer and eventually as Chief of Police for two years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family time at his cottage on Big Star Lake for over 40 years. More recently he enjoyed many meals and good conversations at Jackie's Place in Holland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Garrietta and a great grandson, Isaac Hoeksema.
He is survived by his children: Marcia and Jerry Hoeksema, Bob and Deb Klunder, Randy and Diane Klunder, Sheryl and Dave York; grandchildren: Kristine and Chad Pilbeam, Amy and Jon Genzink, Jeremy and Lisa Hoeksema, Jon and Nicole Klunder, Mike and Carissa Klunder, Katie and Hoyt Lampen, Tami and Mike Machiela, Tara and Jeff Jipping, Tim Klunder and Sarah Zwyghuizen, Jammie and Steve Bobeldyk, Chanda and Paul Leech, Joshua York, Sara York and Anna York; twenty six great grandchildren; sister, Marian and Rog VanderJagt; in-laws, Ron Van Dyke, Bea Klunder, Rog Beyer, Harv and Shirlene Arendsen, Marilyn and Rog Miedema, Carol and Dean Collins, Linda and Bill Garvelink, Sally and Ross Wabeke; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at First Christian Reformed Church, 15 S. Church St. Zeeland with Rev. Ronald Geschwendt officiating. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Hospice or the Christian School of one's choice. www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now