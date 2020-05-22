Gordon Martinie
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Jay Martinie, age 82, of Zeeland passed from this earth to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, surrounded by his wife and sons.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty, children Randy and Cindy, Tom, Chuck and Sue, grandchildren Tristen, Ellie, Arick, Aaron, Ashlyn, Ryan and Rachel, and Sara and Trey Duggins, brother Don and Vi Martinie, sister-in-law Mary and Jack Wyrick, brother-in-law Norm Weener; and many nieces and nephews..
Gord grew up on a dairy farm and attended Allendale Christian and then Unity Christian High School. After graduation in 1956, he volunteered and served in the Army for two years and drove tanks in Germany. After serving his country, he came home to marry his high school sweetheart Betty Grasman on May 26, 1959. They took over the Grasman family vegetable farm, where he grew celery and leek in Hudsonville for over 40 years. During his retirement, he worked with his son as a picture frame builder and bookkeeper at Classic Corners. He and his wife were members of Third Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland their whole married life, where he served as deacon.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Rusk Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Unity Christian High School or Compassionate Heart Ministry. www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
Martinie Family; our condolences to you. may the Lord bless you in this time of loss. Roger and Thelma Laninga
Roger & Thelma Laninga
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved