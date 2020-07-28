Gordon J. Nagelkirk, age 92, of Zeeland, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel in 2011, brother Roger and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry Brower, Laverne Schaap, Clarence and Gladys Moll, Glenn and Sara Brower, Louis Brower, Marvin and Florence Brower, Elmer and Florence Pyle, Russell Horn and Don and Pauline Brower.
Gord was a member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where he served as elder, deacon, cadet leader and volunteered for many work projects around church and the area. Gord and Hazel also volunteered for Wycliffe Bible Translators for a few years. They enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States and overseas and wintered in Florida for 13 years. He retired from Herman Miller Inc where he worked in maintenance and retired as a facilities project manager.
He is survived by his children: Karen and Gord Van Haitsma of Drenthe, Cal and Beth Nagelkirk of Cutlerville and Rick and Beth Nagelkirk of Holland, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter: Amy and Tom Medendorp (Jacob [Ivy], Lucas, Sara), Mike Van Haitsma (Dylan, Jayden, Quinn) all of Zeeland, Kelly and Chad Veenstra (Jared, Blake) of Alto, Julie and Chad Flowers (Bethany) of Cutlerville, Kyle and Kristin Nagelkirk (Gavin, Brody, Rhett) of Grand Rapids, Leah and Caleb Capson (baby Capson expected in 2021), and Dana Nagelkirk both of Holland; siblings: Winona Schaap, Preston and Shirley Nagelkirk, Geneva Nagelkirk, Erwin and Bonnie Nagelkirk, and Carol Brower; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mary Brower, Marge Pyle, Marge Horn, Frances Brower, Arlene and Pete DeVries and special friend Goldie Sterenberg.
Gord had made many dear friends over the years at Drenthe church, his 40 years of dedicated employment at Herman Miller, playing all types of card games, working Wycliffe Missions building projects, volunteering at Ditto, and many other projects working with his heart and hands. He enjoyed building projects big and small and just fixing things for his family and others and enjoyed it very much.
Until these lasts few years of slowing down, he had a hobby project going somewhere. One of his favorite sayings was "you learn by doing". Dad was a strong sincere Christian man and a great leader. Dad was an incredibly good father, mentor and friend. We love you dad and you will always be with us.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11a.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2020 at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland. Burial in West Drenthe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, Hospice of Holland or a Christian school of choice. www.yntemafh.com.