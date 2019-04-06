|
Gordon Veurink age 89, of Holland, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Gord was born in Holland and graduated from Holland High School in 1948. He was the owner and operator of Veurink City Kitchen and later was active in real estate for many years. Gord was a member of Calvary Reformed Church, where he served on the greater consistory. He served in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Butch Veurink, David Veurink, and a sister, Muriel and Orwin Cook. Gord is survived by his wife, Betty of 67 years; children, Linda Bates, Kathy and Augie Lopez, Robert and Leona Veurink, and Ron and Sarah Veurink; 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara and Raymond Vander Meulen; nephews, nieces, and cousins. Funeral and military services will be 11 am Tuesday (April 9) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, with the Rev. Dan Carter officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Monday (April 8) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to one's choice. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2019