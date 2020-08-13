1/1
Gregory Klinesteker
Gregory Alan Klinesteker, 64 of Holland, lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Greg is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years Lori (Elenbaas) Klinesteker, children Tyler and Arienne Klinesteker, Kyle Klinesteker, and Katelyn and Tyler Bonkowski, grandchildren River Klinesteker and Brock Bonkowski; siblings Jim (Barb) Klinesteker, Bob (Kathy) Klinesteker and Kathy (John) Johnson; Mother in-law Betty Dykstra; in-laws Sharon (Matt) Fisher, Ron (Cheryl) Elenbaas and Jamie (Kate) Elenbaas; many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by parents Jonathan and Maxine Klinesteker, and brother-in-law Douglas Elenbaas.
He was a 1974 graduate of West Ottawa HS, and furthered his education at Muskegon Community College and GVSU. Greg was employed for 21 years as a Finance Manager at Sekisui KYDEX. He spent his free time on the field, impacting the lives of all he played with and coached. Greg will always be remembered for his loyalty to his friends and family, and of course his quick puns and witty humor. A celebration of his life with a memorial service will be fittingly held at Matt Urban Sports Complex, Saturday, August 22 at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. For other contributions, please visit the funeral home website.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Matt Urban Sports Complex
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
