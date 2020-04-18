|
Greta Masselink DeYoung died on April 14, 2020.
Gret's roots were in Holland, Michigan. She was born on August 31, 1938, to Henry and Elizabeth Masselink in Holland. Her father was a dentist and her mother was a secretary and professional church organist. Gret was a 1956 graduate of Holland High School and stayed in touch in various ways with many of her classmates over the years. Her school friends will remember her as someone who loved to party! She played the accordion and was a Dutch dancer. In her early adult years, she worked at the soda bar at Model Drug, waited tables at the Wooden Shoe, worked in the payroll department at Holland Furnace, and was a secretary at Bradford Paper Company and Vandenberg Buick in Holland.
In 1958, Gret married Ward (Judd) DeYoung. She and Judd moved to Watervliet, Michigan, in 1962, and owned and operated Watervliet Rexall Pharmacy for 25 years. After raising their children and selling the drugstore, Gret was into real estate investments and assisted the Watervliet Township clerk. She was active in the MECCA women's club in Watervliet. Judd and Gret moved from Watervliet to Casco Township, Michigan, in 1993. After living in Casco Township for over twenty years, they returned to Gret's roots in Holland, Michigan, in 2015. They retained their ties to Casco by being longtime members of Casco United Methodist Church.
Throughout Gret's life she always found ways to keep having fun and get the most out of life. She had a "green thumb" and enjoyed gardening. She had a great eye for design and color, and she had a knack for flower arranging. She loved wilderness camping, especially at Chicago Lake in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and camping at Covert Township Park, on Lake Michigan. She liked to cross country ski, water ski, and motorcycle trail ride. She and Judd took great joy and pride in being called "Winter Texans" for thirty years.
In addition to Judd, her husband of 62 years, Gret is survived by her daughter Susan Sweet and son-in-law, Tom Sweet, her daughter Diane McClure and son-in-law, Gary McClure, her grandchildren, Jason (Sally) Sweet, Jaret (Sivong Siakhasone) Sweet, Adam (Tiffany) McClure, Kim McClure, great-grandchildren, Dutch Sweet, Wila Sweet, Keith McClure, Connor McClure, and her much loved dog, Snugzy. Gret's brother, Mark (Paula) Masselink, a cousin, Dr. Bruce Masselink of Holland, and many other cousins also survive. Her brother, Dave Masselink, died many years ago at the age of 50.
A very special celebration for the immediate family will take place this summer when COVID-19 is done. Gret wanted to be there too, but now only her spirit will be. Her mind was called away suddenly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. You can donate online at lbda.org or by mail at Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020