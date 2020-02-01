Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Grisel Pardo Obituary
Grisel Pardo, age 67 of Holland passed away January 23, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL.
Born to Antonio & Adelaida in Cuba, Grisel and her family moved to Holland when she was 13 years old. Grisel worked for Donnelly Mirrors for 42 years. Grisel had a love for dancing and music, she enjoyed bowling, playing softball, and eventually loved traveling after her retirement. Following her retirement, her love for the beach, ocean, and sun brought she and Julio to Florida. Above everything else was her love for her family, especially her only granddaughter, Addie. Grisel was a very happy and loving person who always cared about her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed.
Grisel was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Martinez, and mother, Adelaida Bernal; sister-in-law, Sherie Bernal.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Julio "Luis" Pardo; sons, Luis Pardo (Toni Solis) George Pardo; granddaughter, Adeline Pardo; sisters; Mayra Bernal Bush, Marleny Bernal Otero (Fernando Alonso Ramos); brothers, Jesus (Rina) Ruibal, David Bernal, Joe (Ingrid) Bernal, Ricardo Bernal, Arturo Bernal; sisters-in-law, Olga Pardo, Julia Mare; along with 18 nephews and nieces, and many cousins.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 8 from 1-3pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd Street. Celebration of life will take place following the visitation at 3pm also at the funeral home.
For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 1, 2020
