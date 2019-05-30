|
Guadalupe Barajas Callejas
12/12/1933 – 05/25/2019
On May 25, 2019 Guadalupe Barajas Callejas passed away peacefully surround by his family. He was 85 years old. Guadalupe was a good father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son, brother and friend, especially to those in need.
Guadalupe was born in December 12, 1933 in Edcouch, Texas to the late Epifanio Artemio Callejas and Guadalupe Barajas. He was raised in Villagran, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Guadalupe was a hard worker, who loved to sing, garden and attend family events.
He is survived by his former wife Juanita Robles Callejas and his children Esther (Mark) Fifelski, Esteban (Melissa) Callejas, Roberto (Maris) Callejas, Nicomedes Callejas, Guadalupe Callejas, Naomi (Dave) Muyskens, Minerva Breeding (Jeremy), and Samuel Callejas (Marcia) 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Fernando Callejas, his sister Maria Guadalupe Callejas Andrade and his partner, Catherine Reichel.
Guadalupe was preceded in death by his siblings; Sequndo, Artemio, Gloria C. Mosqueda, Simona C. Lopez, Josefina, Lalo, Jose, Trinidad, Ramona and Martin Callejas.
The funeral will be held at San Felipe Catholic Church in Pearl, Michigan. There will be a public visitation at Chappell Funeral Home in Fennville, Michigan on Friday May 31, 2019 from 4 pm- 6:15 pm, rosary beginning at 6:15 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday June 1, 2019 at San Felipe Catholic Church with the Father Fabio Garzon, V.F, Pastor in Solidum officiating. Interment to follow at the Pearl Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 30, 2019