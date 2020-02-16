|
On February 12, 2020, Guerino "Chico" Amatangelo, loving father to Frank Amatangelo, passed on at the age 97.
Chico was born in Fort Plain, New York on September 7, 1922. He attended Fort Plain Central Schools and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Mr. Amatangelo honorably and faithfully served his country during the second world war. Following his time in service he worked for the New York Central Railroad maintaining tracks and building them. After working for the railroad he found work at Lifesavers in New York. Chico started out as a Janitor and worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor. He moved to the Holland Community in 1968 with his family. Chico loved golf, bowling, trout fishing, gardening, hunting and the New York knicks. He bowled several 300 games and made many friends golfing.
Chico is survived by his dear son, Frank (JoAnn) Amatangelo; adoring grandchildren, Anthony (Rebecca VanGroningen) Amatangelo and Angelina Amatangelo; former daughter in-law, Cindy Amatangelo.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 19, from 10:00am to 1:00pm, at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held following visitation at 1:00pm at the Mulder Chapel. Father Kyle Kilpatrick presiding. The United States Air Force Honor Guard and V.F.W. Post 2144 will bestow Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020