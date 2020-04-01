|
Howell, Michigan
His Legacy… Guy Etienne Descloux, 56, passed away March 21, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1963, in Sâles, Switzerland to Paul Descloux and Cecile (Seydoux) Descloux. He will be remembered as a man who was full of life, energetic, hardworking, funny and thoroughly positive. In his career, Guy started working for Elzinga & Volkers Construction Professionals in Holland, MI as a carpenter, and ended his career as a Project Manager/Estimator. After 30 years of working in the business, Guy had accumulated more than 2,000 contacts in his phone. He loved meeting and connecting with people from all walks of life. Guy will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His Family… Guy will be missed by his Daughter, Devonne (Aaron) Marconnit, his grandchildren Lydia and Elliott, his son Jesse Harriman; siblings, Jean Pierre Descloux, Marie-Thérése Page, Elisabeth Molleyres, Madeleine Granget, Véréne Descloux, and Bruno Descloux, along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Guy was preceded in death by his brother Gilbert Descloux.
The Celebration of Guy's Life… Guy's family and friends will gather at a time and place to be determined. The family will have a notebook where individuals can write fond memories. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org or Homes for our Troops at www.hfotusa.org Please leave a message of comfort for Guy's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020