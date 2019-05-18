Home

Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Gwendolyn H. Cartier

Gwendolyn H. Cartier Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Gwendolyn H. Cartier (Bocks) announces her passing after battling Alzheimer's, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 77. Gwen was born in Cadillac, MI. A gifted vocalist she attended Alma College on a vocal scholarship and performed as a soloist and in choruses for much of her early life. Gwen returned to college later in life and was proud to have received her Bachelor's degree from Hope College ('77). Along with her husband, she founded Coffee Cartier providing coffee services to businesses in and around Holland, MI till 2009. Gwen will lovingly be remembered by her children, Susan Bocks-Brink of Holland, Eric Bocks of Columbus and Martin (Alissa) Bocks M.D. of Cleveland. Gwen was adored by her grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, Alex, Caitlin, Aden and Emma, along with her five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Denny, Gary and Chuck. Gwen was proceeded in death by her parents, Harry and Edna Nystrom, as well as her husbands, Frederick Bocks Jr., and Richard Cartier, and her brother Gregory Nystrom. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at 1:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 6:30-8:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 18, 2019
