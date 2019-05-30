|
H. Albert Semrau 70, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Winchester, VA.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Mr. Semrau will be laid to rest in his homeland of Germany.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday one hour prior to the service
Albert Semrau was born in Ober-Morlen, Germany on September 6, 1948 the only child of Friedrich and Eva Hofmann Semrau. He was a member of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church and received his University education in Germany. He was a self-employed mechanical engineer consultant for Lauda of Germany and retired general manager of Mahle in Holland, Michigan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Bernhard Semrau.
Survivors include his loving wife, MaryAnn Burakouski Semrau; his daughter, Nina Luftl and husband Peter of Vienna, Austria; his grandchildren, Bernhard Penco, Caroline Luftl and Clara Luftl along with several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 30, 2019