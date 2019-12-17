|
Harlan "Harp" Everse age 81, of Saugatuck, MI and Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Harlan was born in Grandville, MI and graduated from Holland High School. He and his brothers were co-owners of Henry House Inc. (family business) until they sold to Federated Foods in the mid 80's. Following retirement, Harlan entered into many business ventures. He enjoyed traveling, motorcycling, and boating. Loved the warm weather and most of all his family. He served as a cook in the United States Army.
Surviving is his wife, Rhonda of 40 years; children, Lori and Chuck Kraai, Steven and Sue Everse, Julie and Abel Pereyra, and Tracie and Chris Steele; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Kelsey Kraai, Jonathan and Colleen Kraai (Jackson and Hunter), Taylor and Nate Hagoort (Harlan), Emily Everse, Adam Everse, Erik Everse, Joe Steele, and Alex Steele; siblings, Shirley and Wayne Nyboer, Lyle and Patricia Everse, Lynn and Janice Everse, and Lee and Ellen Everse; in-laws, Wanda Brunke and Lauren Brunke; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday (December19) at Pillar Church, 57 East 10th street, with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Brown officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wednesday (December 18) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue.
Memorial contributions may be made to one's choice.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2019