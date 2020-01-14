|
Harlene Padding, 67, of Kalona Iowa, beloved sister, aunt and friend, passed away quietly into the arms of her Lord on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from complications of cardiac disease.
Harlene was born and raised in Michigan and received her teaching degree and a master's degree from Calvin College. She was an active member of her church in sharing musical talents of organ and piano and teaching Sunday School.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at New Hope Evangelical PCA, 420 N. Front Street in North Liberty. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be in the East Drenthe Cemetery in Drenthe, Michigan. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Pathway Christian School, 5764 Hwy 1 SW, Kalona, Iowa, 52247 or to Ridge Haven, 215 Ridge Haven Road, Brevard, NC, 28712. (designate gifts to "Cono Campus")
Harlene is survived by her siblings Donna and Lyle McCann, William Padding, Carl and Cheryl Padding and Gayle and Sterrett Carter, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Harlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude Padding.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020