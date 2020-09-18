Harold Dale Dirkse, born in Holland, Michigan to Dick and Hermina Dirkse on September 30, 1929, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, in Holland on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 90.
Harold was married to Hazel Ann (Kruithof) Dirkse in Holland, Michigan on June 9, 1950 and enjoyed over 69 years of a truly beautiful marriage. Together they had eight children, 23 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Harold and Hazel also provided foster care to 20 infants and toddlers between 1967 and 1975.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Ann Dirkse on January 6, 2020; a son, Douglas Jay Dirkse in 1969; a daughter, Patricia Lynn Dirkse in 2002; a son-in-law, Bruce Michael Holey in 2016; a grandson, Ryan Lee Lingo in 1987; a grandson, Jess Michael Dunn Dirkse in 2007; a grandson-in-law, William Lewis in 2013; a great granddaughter, Rhiannon Danielle Jasche in 2003; and several brothers, sisters, and in-laws.
Harold is survived by his son Kenneth Lee (Norma) Dirkse of Holland, son Jerry Allen (Yvonne) Dirkse of Douglas, Michigan, daughter Kathleen Sue Dirkse of Holland, daughter Linda Jean (Tom) Lampen of Holland, daughter Jane Ellen (the late Bruce) Holey of Clayton, Michigan, and daughter Nancy Ann (Mark) Lingo of Brighton, Michigan. Harold is also survived by a sister Anna Mae Reimersma, sister-in-law Angelen Ruth Geurink, sister-in-law Louise Dirkse, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 11:00, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland followed by the funeral and a light lunch.
Our family wishes to thank Hospice for their help in navigating the care, comfort, and dignity of our loving, caring father. We give our warmest gratitude to friends, neighbors, and family who visited, shared goodies, and sent cards during the recent months. Memorial donations can be given to the Hazel Dirkse Care Closet at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, Holland, MI 49423. Envelopes will be provided at the visitation and funeral. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Dirkse family.