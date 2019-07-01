|
|
Harold Driscoll, age 86, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Harold was born on April 29, 1933. He lived his entire life in Michigan except for the years he served in the United States Air Force. From 1952 to 1956. He was a very skilled tradesman, working in many tool and die shops, pattern shops, and machine shops through the years of his career. For a number of years, he was a business owner with some partners. Harold was also a beekeeper for many years providing pollination service for a variety of fruit and vegetable farmers, also providing honey for wholesale and retail customers. He was a member of Central Park Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda in 2006. He is survived by his children, Dana (Ken) Engelking, Tom Driscoll, Pat (Kris) Driscoll. Grandchildren, Rachel (Jack) Haven, Ken II (Roberta) Engelking, Michael (Betseny) Engelking, Zeb (Kristi) Driscoll, Charles Driscoll, Joshua Driscoll, Dustin Driscoll, Ashley Driscoll, great-grandchild Cora Driscoll (Zeb/Kristi Driscoll). Sister Marlie (Don) Schutt, nieces and nephews, and a special friend Donna LePoire. Burial will take place in Graafschap Cemetery. His family will greet relatives and friends from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave, Holland, and one hour prior to the service at church. Memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave., Holland. To share a memory, photo, and sign the family's online guestbook, please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 1, 2019