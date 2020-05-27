We did not personally know Mr. Kolk but my husband was his roommate at Calvin College. Mark was kind and really listened attentively. We enjoyed a renewed friendship with Mark and Christie when we moved back to Michigan 15 years ago. We know Mr. Kolk really grieved the death of his beloved son. They are sharing glory now! Praise be to God.

Ellen and Ed Jongsma

Zeeland, MI

Ellen Jongsma

Friend