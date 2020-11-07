Harold Dan Turner, born June 16, 1937 passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Coming from a railroad family, Harold worked as an engineer for 40 years based out of Detroit.
Harold and Susie lived in Garden City when they got married in 1957. Starting in 1968, they spent summers at Otsego Lake. After retirement in 1996, Harold and Susie moved permanently to Otsego Lake. This year, they moved to Zeeland, Michigan to be closer to children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Othel and Florine Turner; sisters, Paulette Groh, Shirley Matevia and his constant companion, his black lab "Buddy Deuce".
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Agnes "Susie" Turner; son, David Turner; daughter, Dawn (Paul) Stephenson; grandchildren, Amanda (Dan) Stuk; great-grandchildren, Tinley and Maisy Stuk; brothers, Caroll (Candy) Turner, Jerry (Karen) Turner, James (Kathy) Turner; sisters, Mary Ellen (Bobby) Cook, June Pichini, and many close friends.
A celebration of Harold's life and his sister Shirley's is being planned for next summer. Cremation has taken place. Harold was a true animal lover so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley St. West Olive, MI 49460. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com