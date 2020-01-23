|
|
Harriet Mae Gebben, age 94, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center in Holland.
Harriet was a former member of Montello Park Christian Reformed Church and a current member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church. Harriet worked at Lifesavers, Inc in Holland for 19 years, retiring in 1987.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian, in 2004 and grandson, Eric Dykema, in 1977.
Harriet is survived by her daughters, Carla (Richard) Dykema of Holland, Pam (Dale) Breuker of Fremont; grandchildren, Kate (Dave) Klamer, Rob (Tiece) Dykema, Lisa (Tim) Groeneveld, Dan (Allison) Breuker, Tim Breuker, Brad (Katie) Breuker; great grandchildren, Joshua, Levi, Olivia, Adelyn, Zeke, Madisyn, Landon, Tinley, Ian, Grayson, Jayden; in-laws, Florence Martinie of Zeeland, Arlene Dorn of Grand Haven, Justin (Patty) Gebben of Hudsonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for 10:00-10:45am Tuesday, January 28, at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 918 Central Ave., Holland. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Matt Stob officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland and Resthaven Care Center. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 23, 2020