VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-6654
Harriet Rusticus
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church
Harriet Rusticus


1938 - 2020
Harriet Rusticus Obituary
Harriet Rusticus (Bierling) of Hudsonville, won her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. She and her radiant smile will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that she is now in the loving arms of her Savior, along with her parents Tom and Henrietta Bierling. Harriet's life was marked by an abundant faith, deep love for her family, wonderful friends and a passion for gardening and travel. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Eilof R. Rusticus, and three daughters: Pamela and Gregory Prafke, Peggy and Terry Berens, and Ellisun and Robert Krikke. She adored and will be deeply missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Marissa (Prafke) and Nick Clay, Toby and Bryce Prafke; Jacob (Elise), Hunter and Sam Berens; Alex and Kelly Krikke (Jordan and Ellie), Evan and Noah Krikke. She is survived by her brothers Henry (Mary Lou), Frank (Joyce) and Tom Bierling and her dear sister Dorothy (Ron) Rands as well as her in laws Ike, Frank (Mary), Pete (Linda), Ed (Julie), Bob and Roland (Mary) Rusticus and many cherished nephews and nieces. Harriet immigrated from The Hague, The Netherlands, in 1949 and grew up in Grand Rapids. She worked in the family bakery, was a florist, food service manager, homemaker and most recently led numerous tours all over the world. Harriet had a passion for sharing her love of travel and adventure, serving others with baked goods or homemade soup, and fellowshipping with family, friends and food. She participated on several volunteer projects at school and church as well as being a foster parent and helping refugee families settle in the area. Relatives and friends may meet with Harriet's family on Tuesday, February 4 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at VanderLaan Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 11 AM at Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at church. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Hillcrest CRC Youth or Mission programs, Hudsonville Christian School or a .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020
